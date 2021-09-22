The Walt Disney Company has huge plans for the Disney + Day on a global scale. Subscribers all over the world will be treated to new content across their brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star all over the globe. The firm also plans a special presentation for Disney+ fans with a glimpse into what the future has in store. The platform is also going to expand into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12, 2021. Also Read - From Lucifer to Cursed: Interesting fantasy shows to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and more

There are special promotions planned at Disneyland, resorts and the Disney cruise line as well. People can enjoy photo ops, special moments and offers for buying Disney merchandise. Disney is also going to collaborate for shows across channels like ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and ESPN+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, National Geographic in the U.S and more. In a statement to the media, Bob Chapek, CEO, The Walt Disney Company said, "The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company. This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Disney+ Day will have new content for OTT subscribers on all the marquee brands. Read on to know what is in store:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will take place on November 12. It stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Yeoh and others.

The much loved movie Jungle Cruise will be available to all subscribers. They can also enjoy the Disney + Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone. It is a new version of the classic.

Walt Disney Animation Studios will release original shorts Olaf Presents where the Frozen's snowman will retell the classic stories in an unique manner for kids. People can also enjoy shirt films like Frozen Fever, Feast and Paperman and the Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short Get A Horse!

We will also have Ciao Alberto from Pixar, The Simpsons. The latter will be in form of a tribute to the brand. Star Wars fans can enjoy a special celebrating the origins of bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

Nature lovers will enjoy the first five episodes from season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton will be released all over the globe.