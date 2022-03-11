Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh welcomes second baby boy; calls him 'baby shark'

Shark Tank India became a hit show and so did the judges. Among the biggies like Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and others was MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh. She appeared in a few episodes and managed to strick a few deals. Well, there is a good news from her. The entrepreneur has welcomed her second baby boy along with husband and business partner Varun Alagh. She took to Instagram to share the news with all and even added Shark Tank India twist to it. Also Read - Shark Tank India: THIS contestant reminded judge Namita Thapar of Rohit Shetty; here's why

Ghazal shared a picture showing her newborn baby's hand. In the caption, she revealed the name of the little bundle of joy. The couple has named their baby boy Ayaan. In the end of the caption, Ghazal called him 'baby shark'. The caption read, "And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun. Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings. #babyshark." Congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners. Check out Ghazal's post below: Also Read - Shark Tank India: Peyush Bansal shares a crucial update on Jugaadu Kamlesh; talks about biggest concerns and next steps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghazal Alagh (@ghazalalagh)

Talking about Shark Tank India, fans are waiting for its next season now. It wasn't expected that the first season will turn out to be a such big hit. While Sharks tried their best to strike good deals, they also gave opportunity to meme makers to have a field day over their punchlines and dialogues. Watch this space for more updates. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Pitcher of Drinking Shields roasts Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta for calling his product 'wahiyat' – watch

