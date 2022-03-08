Shark Tank India: THIS contestant reminded judge Namita Thapar of Rohit Shetty; here's why

Shark Tank India's season 1 turned out to be a very successful venture. The show turned out to be a hit and masses truly enjoyed the Indian version of Shark Tank. On the judges panel were Sharks, Ashneer Grover Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe, Aman Gupta Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, Anupam Mittal Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Ghazal Alagh Co-founder and Chief Mama of MamaEarth, Namita Thapar Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart and

Vineeta Singh CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. A lot of memorable events took place on the show. Among all, a contestant reminded judge Namita Thapar of filmmaker . Also Read - Shark Tank India: Peyush Bansal shares a crucial update on Jugaadu Kamlesh; talks about biggest concerns and next steps

Sairaj Gaurish Dhond, founder and CEO of Wakao Foods, reminded Namita Thapar of Rohit Shetty. His features reminded the Shark of the Simmba filmmaker. He came up with an interesting sales pitch of food created by Jackfruit. His vision was to take jackfruit to all corners of the world and grow his brand internationally. He was a lawyer by profession and he got bored of it and decided to venture into creating a food brand specialisied in Jackfruit products. At the end of the pitch, he did manage to impress the Sharks and get a deal for himself. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty imitates Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express; ‘Overacting ki dukaan,’ say fans – watch

MamaEarth’s Chief Mama Ghazal Alagh, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals offered him Rs 75 lakhs for 30% Equity. On the other hand, CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal was willing to invest Rs 15 lakhs for 5% Equity along with Rs 60 lakhs debt at 12% interest. In the end, he got the deal of three ladies with Rs 75 lakhs for 21% Equity. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Pitcher of Drinking Shields roasts Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta for calling his product 'wahiyat' – watch