Late starrer Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31st March 2022. The actor had started shooting for the movie, but it couldn't complete it, and later Paresh Rawal was roped in to complete the shooting of the film. Today, Amazon Prime Video took to social media to share a video of speaking about his father's film. They captioned their post as, "We can't put in words what we want to share, but 2 legends playing a single role is so rare ? #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, trailer out tomorrow."

In the video, Ranbir has revealed that before Paresh Rawal came on board the makers were planning to complete the film with him by using prosthetics. Ranbir said, "I am here to share something that makers Sharmaji Namkeen a very special film. This film is not just special for me because it's papa's last film, but because papa really believed in this story. I remember during the shooting of the film, when papa had fallen ill, he just wanted the film's shoot to be completed. But, life had other plans. However, there's a saying, 'The show must go on'. You must have heard it, but I have seen papa live this life."

"After his demise, for a moment we thought that the film won't be completed. We thought that we should try VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the rule, but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us, and that's when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film. Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring the film to all of you. It will always be one of my most fondest memories of my father," he added.

The trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen will be out tomorrow. The film also stars in the lead role.