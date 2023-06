In the highly anticipated sequel to the popular and bold Costume drama on ALTT, Paurashpur 2, the vivacious actress Sherlyn Chopra has been chosen to portray the character of Rani Snehlata. This series delves into themes of power, gender dynamics, sacrifice, and the consequences of ambition.

ALTT, a popular streaming platform, has cast the seductive and sassy Sherlyn Chopra as the lead in its upcoming online series, Paurushpur-2. The original series, Paurashpur, caused a stir with its unconventional plot and daring screenplay. It starred. Milind Soman in the lead. With Sherlyn taking the lead, the soon-to-be-released sequel is expected to push even more boundaries.

Paurashpur-2 is gripping costume drama set in a fictional kingdom

Paurashpur-2 is a gripping Costume drama set in a fictional kingdom where power, betrayal, and prophecy shape the destiny of the empire. The new season explores themes of power, gender dynamics, sacrifice, and the consequences of ambition. It takes viewers on a captivating journey through the treacherous world of palace intrigue, where loyalty is tested, alliances are shattered, and the pursuit of power knows no bounds.

An elated Sherlyn Chopra shared her excitement after signing the deal. She said, 'I am thrilled to be a part of the grand Costume drama series Paurashpur. This project allows me to venture into uncharted territories, both in terms of character and appearance. I hope that the audience embraces and appreciates this new side of me, as I wholeheartedly bring this captivating story of revolution and empowerment to life.'

Mr. Vivek Koka, Chief Business Officer of ALTT, stated, 'Paurashpur 2 is our prized intellectual property, and we are delighted to extend this franchise to a new season. We are excited to see Sherlyn in the lead role, as she truly embodies the essence of a mysterious and enchanting queen of Paurashpur.' Afater from Paurashpur 2 with Sherlyn Chopra, ALTT's upcoming line-up includes 8 shows featuring some of the industry's most well-known names.