Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Kiara Advani announce the OTT release of the patriotic film by giving a heartfelt tribute to martyr Captain Vikram Batra – watch video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Vishnu Varadhan, who is known for helming south films like Kurumbu, Billa and others.