Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Kiara Advani announce the OTT release of the patriotic film by giving a heartfelt tribute to martyr Captain Vikram Batra – watch video

After , Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, another big ticket has opted for an OTT release due to the pandemic crisis of COVID, which is Sidharth Malhotra and starrer Shershaah. The makers announced the release date of the film, which is August 12, by giving a heartfelt tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, as this biographical war traces the life journey of him. The film will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Not Hirani, Bhansali, or Rohit Shetty; THIS legendary director is the only Bollywood filmmaker to have delivered 4 hits in a single year – check them out here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@karanjohar)

Sharing the video, lead actor Sidharth wrote, "Shershaah | Out on August 12th Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @primevideoin." On the other hand, producer Karan Johar wrote, "Shershaah!!!! An ordinary man’s extraordinary journey of courage and valour. Extremely honoured, thrilled & excited to present #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August only on @primevideoin." Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani hits screens, here's a look at Bollywood's Top 5 'Hatke Love Stories' that enthralled us all – watch video

This film is very special to Sidharth Malhotra. In fact, he had earlier said in an interview that if he had the means, he would have produced this film. "If I had the means then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped (he is not producing it). Maybe in the future (he will produce films)," quoted Sid. "Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family," he added. Also Read - When Karan Johar was trolled for partying at Neetu Singh's birthday bash, despite being 'shattered' over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Vishnu Varadhan, who is known for helming south films like Kurumbu, Billa and others.