Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, and boy has it lived up to expectations and then some. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on 17th December 2021, and Pushpa has since stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. And when we say all territories, it's because the movie has finally achieved the 'superhit' tag in the Hindi belt, too, come its fourth week, where it's still doing rollicking business, having collected over Rs. 82 crore nett and counting.

For the uninitiated, Pushpa's OTT release had occurred a week ago on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, but the Hindi version will only be releasing tomorrow, 14th January. However, not many know that the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer was supposed to witness its digital premiere on the same day as the other South version. So why exactly did it get postponed? Well, it's due to the massive fandom of Allu Arjun that has now reached the Hindi belt as well, and compelled the producers shift the release date of the Hindi version of the movie.

A sources informs, "Seeing that the Hindi version has already crossed Rs. 80 crore and considering Allu Arjun's popularity, the producers of Pushpa: The Rise decided to request Amazon Prime Video to shift the date of Hindi-dubbed version after one week of its intended release." The business a dubbed-Telugu movie like Pushpa is raking in its fourth week continues to stun the trade as this has been unheard of for every Bollywood movie in 2021 other than Sooryavanshi, which was the only hit (actually, a superhit) out-an-out Hindi movie at the box office last year.