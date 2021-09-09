While the filmmaker-turned-actor, blew our mind with his recent performance in 's , fans continue to quiz him about an update on 's . During his interview with in Quick Pinch Heal 2, when the host read comments about an update on Don 3, Farhan replied, "Unka ek love hate relationship ho gaya hai mere saath. Unko pata hai ki agar Don 3 banegi tho main hi banauga, naraz ho gaye ki itne time se bani nahi. Then they say 'yaar please give me update MC BC' tho ye galiyan bhi de rahe hai or request bhi kar rahe hain." Also Read - Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others do the Ganpati Aarti on KBC 13 along with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan – watch video

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar recently announced his directorial comeback with a road trip film with the girl gang titled Jee Le Zaraa, featuring , Priyanka Chopra Jonas and in lead roles. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the film is written by Farhan, Zoya Akhar and .

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The actor recently started the shooting of his pan-India film with blockbuster director Atlee in Pune, which also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.