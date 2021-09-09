While the filmmaker-turned-actor, Farhan Akhtar blew our mind with his recent performance in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, fans continue to quiz him about an update on Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3. During his interview with Arbaaz Khan in Quick Pinch Heal 2, when the host read comments about an update on Don 3, Farhan replied, "Unka ek love hate relationship ho gaya hai mere saath. Unko pata hai ki agar Don 3 banegi tho main hi banauga, naraz ho gaye ki itne time se bani nahi. Then they say 'yaar please give me update MC BC' tho ye galiyan bhi de rahe hai or request bhi kar rahe hain." Also Read - Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others do the Ganpati Aarti on KBC 13 along with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan – watch video
On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar recently announced his directorial comeback with a road trip film with the girl gang titled Jee Le Zaraa, featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the film is written by Farhan, Zoya Akhar and Reema Kagti. Also Read - After Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone now turns entrepreneur, to launch her own beauty and skin care brand
On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The spy-thriller also features John Abraham (playing the lead antagonist) and Deepika Padukone (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bang Bang, War, Anjaana Anjaani helmer Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The actor recently started the shooting of his pan-India film with blockbuster director Atlee in Pune, which also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most awkward moments caught on camera
