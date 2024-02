Showtime is an upcoming web series starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana and many more celebs. Showtime is about working in the Bollywood industry, the glamour, the business of box office, the negative and more. Emraan Hashmi seems to be playing a filmmaker in the series which will soon drop on Disney Plus Hotstar. A press conference was held last evening and the Showtime trailer was launched as well. Recently, he reacted to Bollywood being an unfair place.

Emraan Hashmi reacts to Bollywood being an unfair place

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up on the notion of Bollywood being unfair to outsiders. The Tiger 3 actor has a different opinion on this one. Emraan, who has been working in the Bollywood industry for to twenty years now, says it is all about perspective. He says whenever someone says that Bollywood is a bad place or an unfair place, it is the perspective of that person, his/her experience of working in the industry. He believes that if one has resilience and can deal with all kinds of phases, highs and lows, then it is not an unfair place. Also Read - Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more dreaded and evil villains to look forward to

Emraan Hashmi also feels that if one is ready to work hard and is ready to face hardships and heartbreaks, it is a place for such people. He feels that everyone works hard and also there is a factor of luck as well. "It is a very fair place, you just have to roll with punches," Emraan said, reports Indian Express. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi remembers the day his son was diagnosed with cancer; pens down a heartfelt note for him

What is Showtime about?

At the press conference of Showtime trailer launch, Emraan Hashmi shared what the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar series is all about. He revealed that they have dabbled in a lot of things such as star egos, what it is to be a woman in the industry, how movies are made, conversations inside the producer's office and more. Emraan says Showtime unmasks the vulnerability of Bollywood. It gives an in-depth insight into the world of Bollywood which according to Emraan is beautiful, chaotic and entertaining.