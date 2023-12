Karan Johar is all set to give the industry a type of web series that you never imagined him to do, and it’s Showtime, where the filmmaker dares to show the good, bad, and ugly side of the industry. Karan Johar has turned producer for Showtime, an ensemble cast led by Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal and more. The trailer for Showtime has been dropped by Karan Johar, and fans are excited and are calling the cast phenomenal. The trailer shows the struggles of outsiders, where the Badshah of the industry, played by Emraan Hashmi, speaks about nepotism and mentions that every outsider has a dream of becoming an insider. The trailer for Showtime shows Mouni Roy in a glamorous avatar like never before, and fans are enthralled to see Rajeev Khandelwal in a significant role. And having Naseeruddin Shah is only adding more authenticity and weight. Also Read - When Jaya Bachchan slapped Shweta Bachchan in front of Karan Johar due to THIS reason

Get all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news updates instantly as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp Also Read - Fighter star Deepika Padukone to headline action-thriller web series based on drug mafia culture?

Watch the trailer for Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy in the lead roles, produced by Karan Johar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

One user commented, "Excellent. Emraan should consider more on ott now like Bobby, " Another user said, "Damnnn Rajeev Khandelwal". One more user added, "Wooaahhh rajeev khandelwal". Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty not yet relieved by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Here's what it means for the actress

Trending Now

Karan Johar is one of the most trolled and criticised filmmakers in the industry. He is accused of only promoting star kids and insiders by actress Kangana Ranaut and many others. Now it will be interesting to see if Karan brings up the real ugly side of the film industry or only shares his perception.

Talking about promoting nepotism Karan once said that he isn’t sorry about doing films with star kids or otherwise. "I don’t want to talk about my struggles; it’s not like I had the most cushy existence, and my father wasn’t this mega-filmmaker who made a hundred blockbusters and then introduced me. I always say that nepotism exists in Bollywood like it does in many other industries. Yes, it gives you access and the privilege of your first opportunity, but if you fall or fail, you will be out. While there are 5 or 10 examples of nepotistic stars achieving something, there are 300 who are not on the radar anymore. I mean, there are more and more movie stars who are not from the film industry who are phenomenal movie stars today. This conversation started on my show, so I feel like I’m partially responsible for it.

All eyes are on Showtime now.