Showtime: Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy are both known for their versatility, and as they pair up in Showtime, anticipation regarding the series is certainly very high. Viewers are becoming impatient to watch the much-awaited web series, which highlights the fame, lifestyle, and hidden secrets of Bollywood. Mouni Roy, who plays a pivotal role, recently opened up about working with co-star Emraan Hashmi. The actress expressed that while she had a wonderful experience working with the Murder actor, she was constantly worried about one specific thing while working with him.

Showtime: Mouni Roy reveals her constant worry while working with Emraan Hashmi

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Life, Mouni Roy shared her experience of working with India’s original crush, Emraan Hashmi . Talking about it, Mouni Roy said, ''Emraan is just brilliant. During the initial days of our rehearsals, I was mind-blown. He had so many dialogues, so much to emote, but he aced each shot with so much ease in terms of his acting, his pronunciations, the way he speaks. I had so much to learn from him. It felt like I had to up my game and make sure that I didn't forget any lines during the shot. I had a great time working with him. Not only as an actor, I think he is a great human being to work with. He looks very serious, but then there is a fun side to him as well. I loved having some conversations with him on sets, which were very lighthearted and lifted the spirits on long shoot days.'' Also Read - Showtime actress Mouni Roy was not on talking terms with this co-star for THIS reason

Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment unveiled the trailer of their much-awaited series, Showtime. The money, the business, the glamour, the relationships, the lifestyle, the inside scoop on all of Bollywood's best-kept secrets – Showtime is releasing exclusively on 8th March on Disney+ Hotstar. Showtime is helmed by Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana, with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Created by Sumit Roy, Showrunner, and directed by Mihir Desai, and Archit Kumar, the screenplay by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni, while the dialogues are written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma."