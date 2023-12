In the diverse world of OTT platforms, 2023 has seen remarkable lead performances. Here, we shine a spotlight on four actors who have left an impact with their standout actors. Also Read - Amid dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi says he keeps personal life private because 'Nazar lag jaati hai'

1. Chris Hemsworth - Extraction 2:

Australian heartthrob Chris Hemsworth starred in the action-packed "Extraction 2," bringing intensity to his role of commando Tyler Rake. He pulled off a great performance in the movie. Also Read - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan movie review: Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh take you inside the unfiltered world of social media

2. Jennifer Lopez- The Mother:

Jennifer Lopez played a U.S. military operative, known as "The Mother" and is an opportunity to see Jennifer Lopez as an action hero. She delivered an entertaining performance keeping the audience engaged.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan:

Bringing Bollywood charm to the international stage, the young sensation- Siddhant Chaturvedi stole the show in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." His captivating performance as Imaad, navigating through this digital age cemented his status as a global talent to watch.

4. Sidharth Malhotra: Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra ventures into the OTT realm with "Mission Majnu." He skillfully played the role of a RAW agent during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. This action movie takes Sidharth to the next level.