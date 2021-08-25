Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah to release in theatres? Film's writer Sandeep Srivastava spills the beans [Exclusive]

Shershaah's writer Sandeep Srivastava told Bollywood Life that he feels positive about the theatrical release of the biographical war action film. It stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema.