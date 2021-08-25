The story of Shershaah which revolves around the journey of war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra in the film, has managed to strike the right chord with the audience. It has been winning accolades ever since it released on Amazon Prime, on August 12. From brilliant performances by actors to the impeccable depiction of the 1999 Kargil war, Shershaah has scored maximum points in every department. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra and more Indian stars stand out in the Most In-Demand Actors - Worldwide list

Those who have already watched the movie multiple times on the OTT platform, have been hoping to watch the movie again in theatres to experience the cinematic journey of Batra, who attained martyrdom in the battlefield, on the big screen. While theatres have started reopening for fully vaccinated across the country, Shershaah's writer Sandeep Srivastava feels positive about the theatrical release of the biographical war action film.

When we asked Sandeep about the possibility of Shershaah hitting the theatres after its successful stint on OTT platforms, he told us, "It would be difficult for me to answer this question. I think the film's producers or the OTT platforms can tell whether they would like to release Shershaah in theatres as well. But one thing is clear that whatever reactions we are getting from the audience, one common feeling that they shared was, 'When will we be able to watch Shershaah on the big screen?' And the other thing is, 'Kabhi nahi socha tha ki ye film dekhenge aur rona aa jayega'. So there might be a possibility."

"And if you ask those who have watched Shershaah on an OTT platform, to watch the film again in theatres, then everyone would say, 'Why not?' People ahve already watched the film on OTT twice and thrice, so why wouldn't they watch it in theatres again! I would like to think positive about it because the special effects that you will feel while watching on the big screen, it would definitely make you feel as if you are there on the battlefield," he added.

Shershaah has received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. It has also become the highest-rated Hindi movie on IMDB with 8.9 rating. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film also stars , Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, , Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.