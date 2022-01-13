Sidharth Malhotra’s performance in Shershaah was appreciated far and wide. The movie has garnered great number on Amazon Prime, the OTT platform it was released, ending up as one of the most watched Indian OTT releases last year and an out-an-out game-changer for the actor. In fact, it has turned out to be such a massive game-changer for the actor that his forthcoming movies, including Mission Majnu, Thank God, Yodha, have apparently been offered insane amounts of money for their OTT release post their theatrical run. Talk about a turning point in your career, right? Also Read - Ajay Devgn at Sabarimala Temple: Sleeping on chattai to giving up alcohol, rituals the actor followed for 11 days

A well-placed source from the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that all three Sidharth Malhotra upcoming movies, Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha, have received solid feelers from multiple OTT platforms, which are ready to shell out big money to snag them once the films are done with their theatrical commitments. Of course, Thank God also has , which is a huge factor, but the other two movies are all Sidharth – Mission Majnu costars Rashmika Mandanna, but despite Pushpa, she's yet to make her Bollywood debut and isn't that well-known a name with the Hindi film audience.

Our source further informs us that the money being courted is a direct impact of the highly successful run Shershaah has enjoyed post its digital premiere on Amazon, following by the extremely good TRPs it fetched after its satellite release on Colours TV, which were again followed by strong rating in its TV rerun. Shershaah has really turned out be a cornerstone moments for Sidharth Malhotra, hasn't it? Hope it only gets better for the hardworking actor henceforth.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Thank God also stars while is said to be the female lead of Yodha.