Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin of Crash Landing On You are now officially man and wife - check out dreamy pics and videos of #BinJinWedding

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are now man and wife. The K-Drama couple is famous the world over after the show, Crash Landing On You. It was a rom-com where Son Ye-jin, a rich South Korean heiress falls in love with an army man from North Korea, Ri Jeong-hyeok who decides to help her get back home to Seoul. The show got highest ratings and is loved for the pure love story, and terrific chemistry of the lead couple. Today, they tied the knot at Aston House of the Grand WalkerHill in Seoul. It was a private ceremony with only a 100 guests.

The agency shared a couple of pics from their pre-wedding shoot. Son Ye-jin is looking so dreamy in the clicks. In one pic, she is wearing a Vera Wang gown, while in the another a fitted sleeveless gown from Ellie Saab. Hyun Bin is also looking very handsome. The guests at the wedding included Song Joong-ki, Jung Hae-in, Yoona, Jang Young-Nam, Gong Yoo, Lee Yeon Hee and many others. It is termed as Wedding of the Century in Korea. Fans are saying that the guest list looks like a film festival was happening. For the main nuptials, she chose a gown from Valentino. The actress is the brand ambassador of the same. Take a look at the pics and videos...

It seems she wore a couple of gowns at the wedding. The actress is now seen on the show, 39 on Netflix. Hyun Bin was always an admirer of Son Ye-jin. After Crash Landing On You, they began dating. We can see the beautiful decoration of the venue.