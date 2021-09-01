Venkatesh Daggubati to star in the remake of a popular Spanish series to steam on Netflix? Here's what we know

Remakes are quite in rage these days. Quite a few filmmakers are acquiring rights of Hollywood ventures and remaking them with popular stars of India. Among the upcoming remakes, it seems, Venkatesh Daggubati is interested in appearing in a remake. Latest reports have it that Venkatesh Daggubati is in love with a Spanish series and would like to be a part of its remake. The discussions seem to have started already with his brother Suresh Babu trying to get his hands on the rights of the Spanish series. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Priyamani's marriage may be illegal, Venkatesh's daughter is his biggest critic, Sarpatta Parambarai leaked online and more

Reports suggest that if everything falls in place, this remake will be bankrolled by Netflix. And if not the OTT giant, then Suresh Babu himself will produce the remake. However, there is no confirmation on these reports as of yet. Neither Suresh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati or Netflix have shared any details of the project.

It was not very long ago that the reports of Venkatesh Daggubati and nephew joining hands for a web series with Netflix had made it to the headlines. It was being reported that both of them have given their positive nods to the web series and it will be announced next year. It was reported that the show will premiere in 2023.

Otherwise, Venkatesh Daggubati is looking forward to the release of his 2. Directed by , it is going to have a direct OTT release given the Coronavirus situation in India. The successful actor also has F3 and Aata Nade Veta Nade in the pipeline. Both the films are expected to hit the theatres in 2022.