Fans of crime thrillers had been waiting with bated breath for Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story to release and it has now finally hit OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. After the huge success of the first season of the spy thriller Special OPs, award-winning creator brings to us Special Ops 1.5 which tells the backstory of Himmat Singh and how he became what he is now. There have been a lot of buzz and anticipation around this one. However, on the day of release has web-series has been marred by online piracy. Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story has been leaked online for HD viewing and free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more piracy sites and torrents.

The previous season of the series left everyone in awe of the determined and invincible Agent Himmat Singh and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story takes us back in time to the making of this brave-heart RAW agent.

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story stars Aadil Khan, , and new talents Maria Ryaboshapka and Aishwarya Sushmita alongside , KP Mukherjee, , , and many more. In an interview, Neeraj Pandey had stated that Special Ops was always envisoned as a multi-layered franchise and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story is just one of these layers, before the season 2.