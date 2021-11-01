And the trailer of highly-anticipated, Squad, which marks the debut of veteran actor 's son Rinzing Denzongpa is out and it promises to take you on an action-packed ride. Talking about the promo, we see forces from various nations fighting for a girl, who has lost everyone in her life. While Rinzing's action-packed avatar as STF Commando looks impressive, little Poo from 's , Malvika Raaj, who makes her debut as a leading lady promises to win our hearts. Also Read - Paresh Rawal opens up about a ‘paap’ he committed and his advice to his son Adiyta before his Bollywood debut

Sharing the trailer of Squad, Malvika wrote, "India's warrior elite have assembled to make the loudest statement of the year! Is Baar Ladayi desh ki nahi, Desh ki beti ke liye hai. #SQUAD Premiering 12th November." Young superstar Tiger Shroff, who is a close friend of Rinzing, cheered for him as he wrote, "Woah, looking insane, bro. Can't wait for this one. Congrats @rinzingd." Recently, the debutant spoke about the difficulties faced by them while shooting the film and asserted, "We've seen everything through this film - extreme weather and logistic issues due to restrictions during the pandemic but yet we were more on top. I'm proud to have this as my debut film and it's been an honour working with Nilesh. I am truly looking forward to the audience experiencing the spectacle that Squad is."

Directed by Nilesh Sahay, the film also stars , Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur in key roles. will also be seen in a special role in this venture, which is expected to be a treat for all the action-lovers. It is produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment. Squad is set to premiere on November 12. So, have you liked the trailer of the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.