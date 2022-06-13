Squid Game, which released last year, was a massive hit. Fans were eagerly waiting for the second season of the show and now, it’s official. Squid Game's writer, director, producer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, shared the news with the fans along with some important deets. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut stands by Nupur Sharma again in Prophet Muhammad row, Ranbir Kapoor talks about married life with Alia Bhatt and more

He wrote, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend Cheoul-su." Have a look at the post below:

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

It can be recalled that Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had earlier indicated that the hit series would be returning for a Season 2.

Fans are expressing their excitement. Wrote a fan, “Happy pride month, bring back Julie and the Phantoms.” Another comment read, “Tf it’s June, so please think straight.”

