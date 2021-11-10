Squid Game 2 OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk; REVEALS which characters will return

With no word coming either from Netflix or the makers of Squid Game, chatter of when there'll be a season 2, if at all, had reached a fever pitch. Well, thankfully, the wait is over as the creator of the smash hit web series himself, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has now officially confirmed Squid Game season 2.