Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game. With such a rabid fan-following across the globe, it's only natural that the noise for a second season reached a crescendo sooner rather than later. However, with no word coming either from Netflix or the makers of the show, chatter of when there'll be a season 2, if at all, had reached a fever pitch.

Well, thankfully, the wait is over as the creator of the smash hit web series himself, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has now officially confirmed Squid Game 2 in a press meet, where he said, "There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season of Squid Games. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently."

Opening up on the which character would return for Squid Game season 2 and how much of an impact last season's lead protagonist and (spoiler ahead) only winner Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-jae, will have, Hwang Dong-hyuk added, "I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world."

Well, time to rejoice all you Squid Game fans, which is basically, almost everyone and their mother and grandmother at this point.