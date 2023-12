Squid Game is one of the most popular Netflix's shows. The Korean thriller drama sent shivers down the spine of the viewers. The series is about the contestants risking their lives to make massive money. Out of 456 players, only one will survive and take home the money. The traumatising show became one of the most-viewed series ever. Now, the audience is highly excited for its second instalment. Netflix has announced its line up of 2024 series and Squid Game 2 has found its space adding to the exciting of fans. All are eager to know about the series but the production house is following strict protocol ensuring that there's no leak from the sets. Also Read - Top 10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Squid Game 2: Here's how makers are ensuring there are no spoilers

Singer and actor Yang Dong-geun has recently revealed all about the security measures on the sets of Squid Game 2. He revealed that the cast and crew is made to sign a confidentiality agreement every day before entering the sets, as reported by Filmfare. He also added that security tapes are put on cell phone cameras in order to ensure that no spoiler or any other information from the sets is released. It is being reported that Squid Game 2 will have more intense games and more players with lost of thrill. Also Read - Curry and Cyanide: After The Burari Deaths, Netflix is back with yet another spine-chilling series

The release date of Squid Game 2 has not been revealed yet. In the first instalment of Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae was the leading star. He won a lot of awards including Screen Actors Guild Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Golden Globes Awards in the category of Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, and more. The show also won British Academy Television Awards for being the Best International Programme, Golden Globe Award for being Best Television Series – Drama and more.

Upcoming new series on Netflix

Along with Squid Game 2, sequels of many more top web series have been announced. Wednesday season 2, Bridgerton season 3, The Diplomat Season 2, Korean zombie drama All of Us are Dead season 2, Emily in Paris season 4 and many more.