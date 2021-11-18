Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game, so much so that it has also managed to edge past Netflix's own eagerly anticipated Money Heist season 5 volume 1 in terms of popularity this year while also zipping past another Netflix series, Bridgerton, as the most watched web series in its first month. Also Read - Squid Game: 'Marbles, 'Tug of War' or 'Red Light Green Light' – cast members Park Hae Soo and HoYeon Jung name the toughest game they shot on set

And now, the Korean show seems to have reached such insane levels of popularity that there are reports doing the rounds of Netflix having decided to make Squid Game available in Tamil and Telugu for people who are more comfortable with the languages in India. For the unbeknownst, the web series is already accessible in Hindi, which is one of the reasons why it has been so widely watched in the country, and after the Tamil and Telugu versions are dropped, we suspect the viewership for the show will go through the roof.

So, when will be the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of Squid Game be released in Netflix? Well, the official word isn't in yet, but both the series is expected to be made available in both languages pretty soon. No prizes for guessing that this will also enhance the subscriber base for Netflix in India as people are likely to pay for the OTT platform for at least a month in order to just to watch Squid Game.