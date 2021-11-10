Squid Game makes money equal to Avengers level box office collections; leaves Money Heist, Bridgerton or any other Netflix show in history far behind

Squid Game is bossing several all-time famous web series on OTT platforms. In fact, if reports are to be believed, then the smash hit Netflix series has filled Netflix's coffers to a point where the returns can easily be compared with the box office collections of some the biggest Hollywood blockbusters