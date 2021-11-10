Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game, so much so that it has also managed to edge past the eagerly anticipated Money Heist season 5 volume 1 in terms of popularity this year while also zipping past Bridgerton as the most watched web series in its first month. Also Read - 20 years of Lagaan and Gadar: Anil Sharma revisits how the entire country turned into a CRAZY FESTIVAL; says 'Nowadays people are afraid to clash' [EXCLUSIVE]

To sum it up, Squid Game is bossing several all-time famous web series on OTT platforms. In fact, if reports are to be believed, then the smash hit Netflix series has raked in to the tune of $891 million for Netflix, which is more than any of its most successful shows in history, including Money Heist, Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Crown among others have ever managed to bring in for the OTT platform, and we're talking across multiple seasons.

In fact the $891 million that Squid Game season 1 has made for Netflix can easily be compared with the box office collections of some the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, including the Avengers movies, Fast & Furious films, or those from the James Bond, Star Wars and franchise.

What's more, after keeping fans across the globe on edge for so long in anticipation of an announcement, the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has officially confirmed Squid Game 2 in a recently conducted press meet. Now, we can only imagine how much money that will make for Netflix.