Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game, so much so that it has also managed to edge past Netflix's own eagerly anticipated Money Heist season 5 volume 1 in terms of popularity this year while also zipping past another Netflix series, Bridgerton, as the most watched web series in its first month. Also Read - Squid Game makes money equal to Avengers level box office collections; leaves Money Heist, Bridgerton or any other Netflix show in history far behind

One of the major reasons behind Squid Game's popularity is no doubt the games itself, based on simple children's games in South Korea, but each involving a precarious, death-defying twist. While everyone has their pick of their favourite game from Squid Game, ever wondered what's the choice of the cast members themselves who played them. Well, Park Hae Soo and HoYeon Jung, who played Cho Sang-Woo and Kang Sae-byeok on the show, have now answered that billion-dollar question in an interview with a leading daily. Also Read - #BLRecommends: Loving The Five Juanas? – check out The Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies, Churails and more web series where women get together to kick a**

While HoYeon Jung named 'Marbles' as his most difficult game on account of the countless emotions that it evoked, with more than one key characters on the show biting the dust during it, for Park Hae Soo it was 'Tug of War' that sealed the deal on account of the physical strength involved, coupled with Il-Nam (001)'s brilliant strategy that combined agility and balance with brute force, which helped his team win it. Also Read - Squid Game: Money Heist, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Mandalorian and 5 more famous shows the Korean series has BOSSED on OTT

So, there you have it – the favourite games from Squid Game of two key cast members.