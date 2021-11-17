Squid Game: 'Marbles, 'Tug of War' or 'Red Light Green Light' – cast members Park Hae Soo and HoYeon Jung name the toughest game they shot on set

One of the major reasons behind Squid Game's popularity is no doubt the games itself, based on simple children's games in South Korea, but each involving a precarious, death-defying twist. While everyone has their pick of their favourite game from Squid Game, ever wondered what's the choice of the cast members themselves who played them.