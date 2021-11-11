Squid Game: Netizens UPSET with 'cringe' and 'ignorant' question hurled towards actor Lee Jung Jae by American channel

Squid Game is a global phenomenon. The dystopian series directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk is getting love from all quarters for its riveting story, thrill quotient and performances. Of course, actor Lee Jung-Jae who plays the main protagonist Seong Gi-hun is basking in the love and admiration he is getting from one and all, like the rest of the cast. The cast is now in California where a special screening of Squid Game was announced. Maker Hwang Dong Hyuk is there with Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung HoYeon. On the red carpet, Lee Jung Jae was asked about how his life had changed after the show given that he had become so famous. The news presenter from NBC's Extra TV asked him, "I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?" Also Read - Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu get trolled for Squid Game themed birthday party for daughters Bella and Vienna; fans ask, 'Where are we heading?'

As per Koreaboo, he replied back saying, "Yes you are right, indeed. The biggest change has to be how I am so recognized by everybody everywhere, even in the United States at that." He further said that people look at him at the restaurants and streets and instantly ask about Squid Game. Now, Lee Jung Jae is one of the most respected actors in Korea. He was the youngest to win a Best Actor award at the age of 26 for his work in City Of The Rising Sun. His other projects have also got critical and commercial acclaim. People have called out the channel for being so ignorant of his illustrious career. This is how people slammed the question as cringe-worthy.

Lee Jung jae is a top star in Korea.

His popularity is not sudden to him.

It's such a Hollywood-centered question. #squidgame https://t.co/3rP0C16BSR — oreocheesecake (@kikzsk) November 11, 2021

Many thought this question was insensible and disrespectful….Lee Jung Jae a star since the 90s…Netizens criticized that the reporter would have been aware of this fact if she had done a little bit of research before the interview. #facts #LeeJungJae #SquidGame via @allkpop https://t.co/9noEVdZ3kd — Sandra Choute (@geekchic9) November 10, 2021

lmaoooo he's THE lee jungjae..he's been a top star since 90s...he experienced all that way before squid game ?? https://t.co/JfINOjNtpl — 알린 ? (@allynsays) November 10, 2021

Only in ‘U.S’. Lee HAHAHAHAHAHA Lee Jung Jae THAT CLAPBACK IM DED ???? Savage like #SquidGame #오지어게임 https://t.co/3CsICx76AQ — ㅇㅅㄷ (@seonmersprout) November 10, 2021

"For you, I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?"?

OH THE CRINGE pic.twitter.com/Z9h35yDWxG — Fel (@Fel_Space) November 10, 2021

Well, it is not just with Lee Jung Jae, even fans of other global Korean sensations like BTS have called out western interviewers for their myopic outlook and inane questions. Squid Game has made as much money as Avengers at the box office. Kudos to the team, once again!