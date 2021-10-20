Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game, so much so that it has also managed to edge past the eagerly anticipated Money Heist season season 5 volume 1 in terms of popularity this year, besides having become the most watched show in its first month, having beaten the previous record holder, Bridgerton – incidentally, another Netflix show – with 111 million households having watched it within 28 days itself. Also Read - Mira Rajput Kapoor is bingeing on THIS web series and NO it's not Squid Game or Game of Thrones – Can you guess?

However, not everyone is happy with Squid Game, or should we say, one country in particular isn't. Our neighbours from Pakistan are quite miffed with the choice of the actor who played the beloved, congenial and loyal Ali Abdul on the show – a Pakistani character portrayed by Anupam Tripathi, an Indian actor. Check out how they've made their displeasure felt on Twitter...

Just Finished Netflix series Squid Games season 1,

A good show but It’s so frustrating to see Pakistani characters in big TV series being played by Indian actors. Why can’t these productions cast original Pakistani actors for such roles?.#SquidGames #Netflix — Wadoodsanjrani (@SanjraniWadood) October 10, 2021

The Pakistani charecter 'Ali' in squid game is played by an indian actor who isn't even muslim? pic.twitter.com/zubeatzprD — Ayesha (@penggggirl) October 7, 2021

why Pakistani characters are being played by Indian actors? why can't these productions cast original Pakistani actors?#SquidGame #MoneyHeist #netflix pic.twitter.com/DQwVy3wefR — SheharBano. (@oyeee_banooo) October 8, 2021

#SquidGame did a wrong thing. They didn’t care how bad India and Pakistan’s relationship is. They cast Indian actor as Pakistan character.

I really think the real Pakistani actor should’ve cast.

(continue) pic.twitter.com/Cm3yWtFYtI — Parasite ?’s PEACH BICTH? (@ShutDa_Ur_Mouth) October 7, 2021

The entire objection is quite ludicrous, and not because it's coming from Pakistan. Unlike some Indian, we have no problem with out neighbours. It's ludicrous whenever anyone raises issues with the race or culture of an actor playing a part, because it's called "ACTING" for a reason for crying out loud. That being said, it's slightly more incredulous in this case as both Indians and Pakistanis literally share the same ethnicity, so that argument ought to be chucked out of the window.