Netflix's Korean series Squid Game is being loved by global audiences. The series has been the biggest success for Netflix in 2021. The show has captured the imagination of social media the world over. Whether it is the Dalgona candies or green tracksuits, fans are enjoying Squid Game inspired stuff and how. We have seen how fans of superstars like BTS is also making Squid Game inspired fan art. But now China is getting immense flak from Korea's netizens and even those from their home country. Various media outlets have reported that China is launching a new variety programme titled Squid's Victory sometime in 2022. It is going to come out on YOUKU, a big Chinese hosting platform. Now, everyone was startled when they unveiled the first promotional material as everything from the font to the background colours looked so similar to the hit show.

In the Korean series, a total of 456 people come together to play children's games. Though who win make it to the next round while the others are shot dead. On the show, Chinese contestants will be competing with one another in various Chines children's games. After this news came out, the makers are facing immense backlash from Korean and Chinese netizens. They are calling out the hypocrisy of the nation after they banned K-Pop and K-Drama related content in the country. In fact, they reportedly also criticized Squid Game saying that China would never remake the series as it was "too dark".

The platform Youku has not responded to the criticism. People from Korea and China have asked for the logo and premise to be changed as reported by Koreaboo. Korean netizens made comments like, "It's not even a small site. Isn't YOUKU really famous in China..? But they are blatantly copying it? So classy hahahahaha I'm not even surprised anymore with their fakes," while another one commented, "Seriously, are they not embarrassed? It's like their country doesn't feel embarrassment?"