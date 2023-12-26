Squid Game to Stranger Things: Top 7 popular web series that have fans all over the world

Hooked to OTT and looking for popular web series? Here's a list of seven web series that has its fan base spread across the globe.

By Nikita Thakkar

Advertisement

Web series has become the new form of entertainment. Thanks to the boom in OTT and digital contents, the focus of viewers has now shifted to web series that appear more engaging and interesting. Over the past few years, we have witnessed many web series that have become global hits. The list includes all from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things. With internet connecting the audience worldwide, these series have found fan bases across the globe. Here's looking at seven such web series that got audiences interested all over the world. Also Read - Wednesday season 2, Squid Game 2, Bridgerton 3 and more: Complete list of 30 new web series releasing on Netflix in 2024

BollywoodLife is now available on WhatsApp. Get all latest entertainment News, TV News and OTT updates. Also Read - Millie Bobby Brown aka El from Stranger Things gets engaged at 19; cost of her huge solitaire ring will leave you dizzy

Advertisement

Game of Thrones

Adventure fantasy drama Game Of Thrones is one of the most popular web series ever. The series starring Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kris Harington and many more kept audiences hooked to the screens despite its long story that spanned over eight seasons. All the seasons are now available on JioCinema. Also Read - With Stranger Things about to end, here are Netflix's The Sandman, Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings and more epic fantasy web series to add to your watchlist

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones)

Squid Game

The Korean drama on Netflix proved to be a spine chilling experience for fans. The web series had participants being a part of a game that becomes the cause of their death. There's only one winner out of 465 contestants, and the stakes are high. Much to the delight of fans, Squid Game 2 is on its way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squid Game (@squidgamenetflix)

Money Heist

Professor and his team of robbers pulled off the most thrilling heists that left the global audiences glued to the screens. Money Heist that spanned over five seasons and also won the International Emmy Award for the best drama. It is on Netflix.

Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things is all about terrifying science experiments, supernatural forces and unsolved mysteries. A strange girl with unexplained powers becomes the centre of all. The web series on Netflix received global recognition and was among the most searched sci-fi shows. It is on Netflix.

Black Mirror

All the sci-fi lovers got hooked to this strange dystopian multiverse that questioned humanity, and the effects of growing technology. On IMDb, Black Mirror has a rating of 8.7 out of 10. The series is available on Netflix.

The Crown

The web series on Netflix explores the life of Queen Elizabeth II. It gives insight into the lives of the the British royals including Diana, Princess of Wales and her life with Prince Charles III. The series ruled the Netflix's Top 10 chart for a long time.

Check out the video of The Crown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

FRIENDS

Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe ruled audiences hearts back in 1994 and they rule our hearts even now. The sitcom on Netflix revolving around the lives of six friends was relatable by audiences all over the world.