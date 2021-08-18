Disney+ Hotstar Premium has launched the trailer and also announced the Japanese and English dub voice casts along with plot details for Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology web series from Lucasfilm, which tells new Star Wars stories for the first time through a singular format of a new story every episode in traditional, enchanting Japanese anime style for both – both a first for the Star Wars universe. Also Read - What to watch - Bhoot Police trailer made you eager for the horror comedy? Here are some amazing ones you can stream now on Netflix, Youtube and Disney + Hotstar

The new Star Wars: Visions trailer provides a glimpse of the captivating tone and stunning visuals from each of the animated shorts.

"Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series," said James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President. "Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers," he added.

Check out the titles and voice cast of each Star Wars Visions shorts below:

The Duel

Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

Tatooine Rhapsody

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

The Twins

Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

The Village Bride

Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

The Ninth Jedi

Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin),

T0-B1

Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

The Elder

David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

Lop & Ocho

Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

Akakiri

Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

Star Wars: Visions will be available in the original Japanese voice cast as also the English dub cast. The web series is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium on 22nd September.