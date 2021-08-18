Star Wars Visions trailer: Get ready for the 1st anthology web series in gorgeous anime style from a GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY – release date and plot deets inside

The new Star Wars: Visions trailer provides a glimpse of the captivating tone and stunning visuals from each of the animated shorts. For the first time in the galaxy's rich history, the events will be narrated through a singular format of a new story every episode in traditional, enchanting Japanese anime style