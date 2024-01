Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut web series Stardom has become the talked about topic in the town way ahead if its release. And the reason is Aryan Khan's script and the way he is shooting for the show. Just recently BL exclusively told you that Stardom is the story of a Delhi boy who makes it big in Bollywood. The story seems to come from the inspirational story of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan who is the reigning Badshah of Bollywood. And the latest scoop from the sets of Stardom is that the star boy will bring almost every industry people in his web series to do a cameo. Also Read - Stardom: Aryan Khan’s web series based on Shah Rukh Khan's real life? [Exclusive]

An insider reveals," Just like how the entire industry extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan during Om Shanti Om release where almost every celebrity had made their cameos. Aryan Khan too will have everyone right from Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and many more to do a guest appearance in the web series. And this sweet gesture is done by every celebrity for free and in respect of Shah Rukh Khan. You name it and you have it, the celebs too are excited and enthralled to be a part of Stardom as it is a web series that audiences have never witnessed". The source further adds," Aryan Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his first directorial and fans will be amazed to see what he has got to show in the store". Also Read - Dunki screening: Agastya Nanda joins rumoured GF Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and others to watch Shah Rukh Khan movie

Aryan Khan's web series will be India's most expensive series made ever. It is speculated that the superstar hit is wobbling 90 crore on the web series. And the madness on the set of the Stardom is just unbelievable. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful superstar in the industry and the way he is supporting both his kids Aryan and Suhana Khan is every bit commendable.

