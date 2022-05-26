Stranger Things season 4 is all set to premiere on 27th May 2022 on Netflix. The first season of the series started streaming in 2016. The second season was premiered in 2017, and the third instalment of the franchise was released in 2019. Now, almost after three years, the fourth season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix coming Friday. The teasers and the trailer has already created a good buzz among the viewers, and fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for Stranger Things 4. Also Read - Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself the most courageous actor in the industry; here's why [Exclusive]

What should you expect from Stranger Things season 4?

A press conference of the series was recently held and Noah Schnapp who plays the role of Will Byers opened up about the series. According to Pinkvilla, he said, "It's a lot darker, yeah. It's crazy, I remember, I just watched the first two episodes because they just sent us the first four, and it just shocked me how crazy and scary it was."

"Because every season when we do this press I always say 'It's so much darker, it's so much bigger', which is the classic thing you say for Stranger Things, but this season, when I was watching it I was terrified for some of the parts so it's definitely scarier," he added.

Deets about Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things 4 will be premiered in two volumes. Vol. 1, which will be released on 27th May 2022, will have 7 episodes. Vol. 2 of the series will be premiered on 1st July, and it will have the final two episodes of season 4.

The cast of Stranger Things 4

Many actors, who were seen in the previous seasons of the series, will reprise their roles. The cast of the series includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.