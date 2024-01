Zee5 has recently announced the launch of the highly anticipated second season of 'Sunflower'. This crime comedy series, created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, has garnered a lot of attention since its first season. The show features the talented Sunil Grover in the lead role, along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, and Girish Kulkarni in other prominent roles. 'Sunflower' Season 2 is set to exclusively premiere on ZEE5, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

What is Sunflower?

The storyline of 'Sunflower' revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, which is home to a variety of quirky characters. The first season of the show was a huge success, and for those who haven't experienced it yet, ZEE5 has something exciting in store. The platform is offering free streaming of IMDb's top 50 web series of all time, including 'Sunflower' Season 1, from January 1st to 31st.

In the upcoming Season 2, the story picks up right where the first season left off. DG and Tambe, played by Sunil Grover and Girish Kulkarni respectively, find themselves still stranded, relentlessly searching for Mr. Kapoor's murderer. The stellar cast from Season 1 will reprise their roles, with Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Mukul Chaddha as Mr. Ahuja, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, and Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe.

This time around, the intrigue deepens with twice the number of suspects, including Sonu Singh himself, who is India's most loved murder suspect. Sonu, in his usual fashion, keeps the viewers guessing, while the mysteries unfold. Get ready for yet another round of laughter, suspense, and unexpected twists in the world of Sunflower.

Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, expressed his excitement about the return of 'Sunflower' and its incredible fan base. He mentioned that the series has earned its place among IMDb's top 50 web series of all time, solidifying its status as one of the most-watched series on ZEE5. Collaborating with Vikas Bahl has always been an enriching experience, and the talented cast, led by Sunil Grover, is expected to set a new benchmark for crime comedy drama.

Vikas Bahl shares his thoughts on Sunflower's success and Season 2

Showrunner Vikas Bahl also shared his thoughts on the upcoming second season. He expressed his gratitude for the immense love and support received for the first season and acknowledged Sunil Grover's portrayal of the endearing yet quirky Sonu Singh. With Season 2, the aim is to elevate the suspenseful murder mystery to new heights. Viewers can anticipate more layers, more intrigue, and a deeper exploration of the beloved characters, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and numerous twists.

The announcement of 'Sunflower' Season 2 has created a buzz among fans of the show. With an incredible cast, a gripping storyline, and the promise of more suspense and twists, the second season is highly anticipated. Fans can expect a fresh and exciting experience as the series continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of crime, comedy, and drama. Stay tuned for the exclusive premiere of 'Sunflower' Season 2 on ZEE5.