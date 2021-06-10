Sunil Grover opens up on Sunflower's Sonu Singh being a copy of his radio show character Sud from Hansi Ke Phuware [EXCLUSIVE]

Sunil Grover's web show, Sunflower will be releasing tomorrow and fans are already excited about it. The trailer of Sunflower has received a lot of positive response from the audience. Sunil Grover's performance in the trailer has left fans excited about the show. The show also stars Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Kaushaland Shonali Nagrani in pivotal roles. Sunflower is a story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower which is full of quirky characters. The lives of the society members turn topsy-turvy when a mysterious death takes place and all of them come under the police's scanner. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sunil Grover spoke about what made him take up Sunflower.

Sunil Grover said, "When Mr. Vikas Bahl offered me this script, I loved reading it and I wanted to be a part of it. He was making it, directing it, creating it and he is someone whose work I have always admired. And it is a great script and so I wanted to be a part of it. So that's what it was." Sunil Grover was also asked about Sunflower's Sonu Singh being a copy of his radio show character Sud from Hansi Ke Phuware. Sunil Grover said, "Ya, Sonu promises one thing that sometimes when he comes on-screen apart from his other emotions he makes you laugh. Ya and people can relate things and they are most welcome to do that but this character offers few other things. The story and once you watch the show you will realise there are a few things that layers to Sonu's character and it is the outcome of Mr. Vikas Bahl's storytelling. So I believed in it and did it."

"So I actually, Sud is very close to my heart and it was the first time I got acknowledgment and I was received by the audience in a positive way. And it was the outcome of my own mind, the character when I thought of it. And it also gave me immense confidence as somebody in the entertainment business who is trying his best to work here for few years. So it gave me the ground. Though it was on radio, it led to one thing to another thing. So there could be a few things and till the time they are making people laugh and people feeling entertained so that's fine, " he added.