One Mic Stand season 2 is almost here. With double the fun, jokes and double the star power on offer there is much hype around the show. Famous people from different walks of life will come under one roof and try their hands at standup comedy. The trailer of the much hyped show was released on last Friday. The show features a lot of well known comedians who have mentored some of the most talented people from various backgrounds. who is a prominent part of the B-Town has worked in some great movie in B-Town is all set to try her hands at standup comedy and here's her honest feeling about the same.

Sunny Leone shared, "I have loved stand up comedy and I have watched several shows here and internationally as well. Seeing a comedian perform on stage looks so simple and natural but the reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now. As an artist I am always looking to try new things and showcase my skills to the audience in more ways than one, so when I got the chance to be on One Mic Stand 2 the show I grabbed it like a hawk.

"I am always trying to showcase different sides of myself to my fans and my audience which is why I was attracted to this show in the first place. I thoroughly enjoyed the last season of One Mic Stand, I thought it was hilarious, the sets that the celebrity guests produced were excellent, so the pressure was on to match that level of finesse. I am used to remembering long dialogues and delivering them, but performing live has its own thrill. Standup comedy is scarier than falling on a ramp during a fashion show, imagine cracking a joke and nobody laughs, that was my biggest fear. I've gotta say, I learnt to take a joke or two on myself and saw the world around me in a lighter perspective. I'm glad to have collaborated with Neeti, she has such a fresh take on everything and she is a natural. Working with women is always fun because you understand each other's perspectives and experiences like nobody else and that's what made my set work so well."

One Mic Stand is an incredibly funny and acclaimed Amazon Original Series. The show featuring Sunny Leone alongside the other iconic figures including , , and Faye D'Souza, will premiere on 22nd October. The show will be hosted by Sapan Verma and participating celebrities will be mentored by comedians including Sumikhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.