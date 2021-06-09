Super Deluxe, Soorarai Pottru, Karnan and more: 10 extraordinary Kollywood films which you can binge watch on OTT platforms

The Tamil film industry, which is also known as Kollywood, has a fan base across the globe thanks to some of their mind-boggling content and biggies like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Vikram, Suriya, Nayanthara and many others.