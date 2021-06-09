Super Deluxe, Soorarai Pottru, Karnan and more: 10 extraordinary Kollywood films which you can binge watch on OTT platforms

The Tamil film industry, which is also known as Kollywood, has a fan base across the globe thanks to some of their mind-boggling content and biggies like , Vijay, , , Vikram, , Nayanthara and many others. While currently we are sitting at home due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, we have listed some of the best Kollywood films, which you catch it on OTT platforms and watch it along with your family. So, let's check them out... Also Read - Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde and more — Meet Tollywood's top 10 desirable women

Super Deluxe - Netflix

One of the widely appreciated ventures of recent times, directorial featured , , Samantha Akkineni, , , Gayathrie, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and Mirnalini Ravi in pivotal roles. The film has four interwoven stories running parallelly, which shows the narrative in a complex yet compelling manner. Vjiay Sethupathi bagged the National Award for Best Supporting actor for his portrayal of a transgender named Shilpa.

Mersal - Netflix

Atlee Kumar's Mersal has the perfect mix of action, songs and drama, which makes it a paisa vasool entertainer. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in a double role along with , and Samantha Akkineni.

Karnan - Amazon Prime Video

Dhanush's Karnan, which released this year, has the backdrop of caste violence. The film, which also featured Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles, garnered praises for Dhanush's impeccable performance and director Mari Selvaraj's gripping direction.

Soorarai Pottru - Amazon Prime Video

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, narrates the story of an entrepreneur (played by Suriya) and his struggling and inspiring dream to build a low-cost airline. Apart the intense performance of the star, audience praised the acts of Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, and .

Viswasam - Amazon Prime Video

Thala Ajith and Nayanthara's Viswasam is a signature director Siva film, which is known for its commercial elements and some heart-warming moments appealing to family audience.

Maanagaram - Amazon Prime Video

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Maanagaram, which revolves around a kidnapping incident, has a complex interplay of dramatic elements with amazing writing and sharp screenplay. Starring Sri, , and in lead roles, the film is now being remade in Hindi as Mumbaikar with , Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, , and playing key characters.

Thalapathi - Amazon Prime Video

This classic, which is the modern interpretation of the epic , narrates the bond or friendship between Karna and Duryodhana played by Rajinikanth and . Considered as one of the best Tamil films, it also stars Arvind Swami in a pivotal role.

- Disney + Hotstar

And we have another Mani Ratnam action-thriller, which is a well-crafted mult-starrer featuring Arvind Swami, , , Vijay Sethupathi, , , , Dayana Erappa, and in noted roles.

Raja Rani - Disney + Hotstar

Featuring Arya, Nayanthara, Jai and in lead roles, Atlee Kumar's Raja Rani is one of the nest romantic Tamil films of recent times, which struck the chord with every age group.

Vikram Vedha - Disney + Hotstar

The neo-noir film starring Vijay Sethupathi and is the amalgamation of brilliant performances, top-notch technical work and impeccable background score. One of the highest rated Tamil films of all-time, will reportedly be made in Hindi with and Saif Ali Khan playing lead roles.