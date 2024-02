Sushant Digvikar made a special appearance on Amazon Minitv's Campus Beats created by director and creative producer Palki Malhotra. The show also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha in the leads. The story of the show was all about getting the characters to understand their true feelings of love. Not only did Sushant play the role of Taha, a dance teacher, but also someone who taught the meaning of love to the characters on the show to help them understand what they truly felt. Also Read - Campus Beats season director Palki Malhotra talks about styling Shantanu Maheshwari for the show [Exclusive]

Sushant on playing Taha in Campus Beats

The episode was a massive hit with the audience and Sushant was undeniably amazing! Speaking about the experience of playing Taha on the show, Sushant shares,"It has always been a secret wish to work with Palki Di (Malhotra). So when she called me for campus beats I was most excited and said yes nearly instantly ! Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Making of Vrushika Mehta’s first telly calendar shoot - watch video!

The character is so strong and powerful , yet kind hearted and I loved playing TAHA on screen". Sushant elaborates ,"I also think I did a great job thanks to the show's choreographers Macedon and Virali. Big ups to them. And as everyone knows , I LOVE Shantanu. After his last film with Alia , I wanted to share screen space with him so here we were able to do that ! He’s a gem ! All in all it was a very very fresh and positive vibe with everyone on set! Here's to many many more seasons of Campus Beats and many many more episodes with Taha".

Like Sushant said, everybody is not only eagerly awaiting season 4 of Campus Beats, but many many more episodes with Taha!