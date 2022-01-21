It is ’s 36th birth anniversary today. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020, and it is still hard to believe that he is no more with us. Sushant started his professional journey as a background dancer, and later featured in TV shows and movies. The actor made his acting debut with the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and rose to fame with his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut with , and was later featured in many hit films. Today, on his birth anniversary, here’s a list of films that you can binge-watch today in the actor's memory… Also Read - From a swanky bachelor pad to land on moon: Assets Sushant Singh Rajput left behind

Kai Po Che (Netflix)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood debut Kai Po Che was loved by the critics and the audiences. The actor won multiple Best Debut awards for his performance in the movie. You can watch Kai Po Che on Netflix. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweets for SSRIANS, says 'Now I have many brothers'

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (Amazon Prime Video)

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was one of the most underrated films of Sushant. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, but it was a very well-made movie. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor hopes filmmakers feel confident to approach her for any role after watching her in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (Disney+ Hotstar)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is the most memorable film of Sushant. The actor portrayed the role of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the film, and his performance was loved by one and all. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

(Disney+ Hotstar)

Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and even won National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dil Bechara (Disney+ Hotstar)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara was made for a theatrical release. But, due to the pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform had streamed the movie for free as a tribute to the actor.