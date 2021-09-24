Sushmita Sen made a glorious comeback to acting with Aarya 2. The former Miss Universe was on a long sabbatical as she wanted to spend time with her kids. She said that she was working hard when Renee was growing up to ensure financial stability but did not wish to miss out on Alisah's childhood. Aarya was her big return. And now, Aarya has been nominated in the Best Drama series categories in the International Emmy Awards 2021. The show is made by Ram Madhvani of Neerja and Dhamaka fame. Sushmita Sen has wrapped up the second season of Aarya 2 and is now dubbing for the same. The lady took to social media to express her happiness for the nomination. Sushmita Sen wrote, "Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!!!" Also Read - Mismatched 2, Asur 2, Special Ops 1.5, Aarya 2 and more: Latest update on the OTT web series sequels we cannot wait for

Sushmita wrote, "OMGGGGGG!!!! AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys. Was busy dubbing for AARYA2...just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST and CREW EVER!!!! To see INDIA on this list fills my heart!!!" Also Read - Namit Das opens up about Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2; a sequel to Ishaan Khatter's A Suitable Boy and more [Exclusive]

Being the gracious lady that she is, Sushmita Sen also extended her congratulations to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das. She wrote, ""Thank you wonderful people....your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!! Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations and for adding to India's pride!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Aarya is the story of a single mother who marries a man who is part of a drug cartel. After her marriage, she comes to know about his enterprise. As Aarya she takes over the business after his death also protecting her three kids.

Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl posted a snapshot on his Insta stories. He wrote that he was super proud of his lady love. They are together since a couple of years now. Well, congratulations to Sushmita Sen for Aarya's big recognition on the global stage.