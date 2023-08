Taali is Sushmita Sen's latest release on OTT. The web series released on JioCinema on August 15. Sushmita Sen plays the role of transgender activist ShreeGauri Sawant. It is directed by Ravi Jadhav. The web series opened to a massive response with netizens hailing Sushmita Sen's performance as Gauri Sawant. It is a touching tale of a transgender fighting for the rights of the third gender. It holds some of the most moving scenes that will leave you shaken. Sadly, the web series has fallen prey to piracy. Also Read - Taali Exclusive: Why was Sushmita Sen the perfect choice to play Shreegauri Sawant? Director Ravi Jadhav reveals

Taali leaked online in HD

As per a report in Filmibeat.com, Sushmita Sen's Taali has leaked online and has been made available for free download in HD quality. It is now available on torrent sites and Telegram. As per the report, the web series has been made available on sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and more. Plus, the widely searched keywords include Taali Tamilrockers HD Download, Taali Full Movie Watch Online and more. The series got leaked within a few hours of its release on the OTT platform. Also Read - Taali: Makers of Sushmita Sen starrer web series reveal why they cast her and not a real transgender [Exclusive]

Piracy is a criminal offence

Piracy is one of the biggest menace that filmmakers are suffering from for a long time. Despite many requests and demands, films and web series still fall prey to piracy. It is a criminal offence as per Copyright Act of 1957 and yet, films and now even web series suffer due to the online leak. It impacts hugely on the box office collections of the films and now, it affects the viewership of OTT projects. We highly condemn the act of piracy and urge the viewers to watch films and web series in the designated way. The subscription of most of the OTT platforms is available with minimal fee. Also Read - Taali: Sushmita Sen starrer's creators reveal the number of transgenders they employed in the upcoming web series and it'll SHOCK you [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Talking about Taali, the series has received a thumbs up from the audience. Sushmita Sen has delivered one of the best performances of her career as Gauri Sawant.

Check out Twitter review of Taali that is all over entertainment news:

First #Aarya & now #Taali, it proves till what extent she has excelled her acting skills & screen presence over the years. Taali rides us through a game changing story of #ShreeGauri. And @thesushmitasen you’ve just nailed the character and lived it all. ? toh banti hai ? pic.twitter.com/xOlrJBlr38 — ꧁মনমাঝি꧂ (@manideep_c) August 16, 2023

Just finished watching #TaaliOnJioCinema @thesushmitasen in love with you once again What a story Felt every bit of it ❤️❤️#Taali #SushmitaSen — ? (@jagiyaManoban) August 16, 2023

Check out fans' reaction here:

Congratulations to Sushmita Sen and team for delivering Taali.