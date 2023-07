Sushmita Sen just dropped Taali teaser in which she essays the role of a transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant and it is quite impressive. Sushmita had shared the first look as Shreegauri in October last year and it received a mixed response to the same. And now, the makers and Sen have dropped the teaser which will soon be followed by a trailer of Taali. The series is scheduled to drop on JioCinema this August. JioCinema has been bringing a wide variety of content staying true to Dekhta Jaa India, their slogan. Also Read - Aarya 2 star Sushmita Sen shares her latest health update

Sushmita Sen shares Taali teaser

The Taali teaser begins with Sushmita Sen greeting everyone as Shreegauri Sawant. She talks about the various names that she is addressed as be it Hijra, social worker, nautanki or even game changer. That's what the story is all about. "Gaali se Taali Tak," Sushmita aka Shreegauri says. We also see Sushmita's Gauri being bathed, going to college dressed as a man. She says that those who fear showing their true face never win in life. She exudes so much power while saying it that it will give you goosebumps. She also dances at a gathering and is seen achieving a lot in her life too. Shreegauri demands that she wants Swabhimaan, Sammaan and Swatantrata, all three in her life. By the end of the Taali teaser, we see Gauri standing in front of the court, it seems and is asked by a lawyer if she is ready to go. Gauri says, "Bachpan se," and walks confidently while swatting away the police baton. It is going viral in the entertainment news. Also Read - Aarya 3: Sikander Kher opens up on his bond with Sushmita Sen, calls her 'family'

Watch the Taali teaser video starring Sushmita Sen here:



Netizens are bowled over by Sushmita Sen's look and acting chops in Taali

Netizens are in awe of Aarya actress Sushmita Sen. The actress who made a comeback with Aaryan has just been impressing everyone with her acting chops lately. The OTT boom has brought back everyone's favourite actress on screens again and fans are absolutely in love with her. Talking about the Taali teaser, fans are heaping praises on Sushmita for her portrayal of a transgender character in the movie. Fans have asked others to not miss the trailer at all. Some have got goosebumps upon seeing Sushmita in the teaser. By just looking at the teaser, fans feel that it would be another outstanding performance by the actress. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev wants Charu Asopa to be his co-star; says, 'This will be a treat for the fans'

