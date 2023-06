Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jee Karda released on Amazon Prime Videos today. The web series has now got everyone talking as Tamannaah has given a very bold in it. Infact, Tamannaah is trending on Twitter alongside Jee Karda. While everyone thought the actress would surprise them with Lust Stories 2, here's the bigger surprise with Jee Karda. The story is about 7 childhood friends who get a reality check that their 30s is not how they imagined it would be. Tamannaah has left her fans shell-shocked. Also Read - Vijay Varma comments on his love life after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship, ‘I’m happy’

Tamannaah Bhatia surprises fans with her steamy intimate scene in Jee Karda

Tamannaah is the talk of the town these days. Be it for her relationship with Vijay Varma or for starring in Lust Stories 2, the actress has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for the same quite often. However, she took her fans and netizens by surprise when in her latest web series, Jee Karda, Tamannaah gave an intimate scene. While the actress is being hailed for her performance, the one scene is going viral. Netizens are sharing gifs and pics of Tamannaah Bhatia from the scene, expressing their shock. Some found it very cheap and claimed that Tamannaah was desperately trying to save her career. There are some dialogues as well that are going viral. Netizens have shared screenshots of the same too. Check out the reactions to Tamannaah's scene from Jee Karda here: Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about BREAKING 18-year-old No Kissing policy; says, 'Not trying to be...'

#TamannaahBhatia is in 2nd innings of her Career. She is doing intimate scenes in Web series like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2!



All the boys from #TamilNadu are today crazy about #TamannaahBhatia ? — gowri_gal (@gowri_gal) June 15, 2023

#TamannaahBhatia is ready to put Cinema hall on fire with her #LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/kR9Ggz822j — Shiba Khan (@ShibaKh48733268) June 15, 2023

#TamannaahBhatia is has the worst trajectory for an actress instead continuing with the big leading roles in South with top heroes, she joined bollywood & after that she got masterpieces like Himmatwala, , Entertainment, Jee Karda, Lust stories, plan A plan B .etc. https://t.co/8wec53Xztf — ®|$#! (@SkyStar04510789) June 15, 2023



Huge applause for you.#TamannaahBhatia — V (@chillsea8_) June 15, 2023

Ek scene ki wajah after end watch ??#TamannaahBhatia

Ek #Tamannaah #tranding ho gyi

Sab ko fire kar dia ?? https://t.co/8C9K9Iq1Ps — Kc Ash king ?? (@kcashking) June 15, 2023

#TamannaahBhatia is new sunny Leone in india.. tamanna is all limits in 2nd innings of Career. She is doing Sex Webseries like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2 ! @tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia ????

CANT GET OUT OF THIS, WANNA FRAME THIS PICTURE ????

Watch Jee Karda on Prime for Tamannaah Bhatia's madness.#TamannaahBhatia ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/qI89rQfnB6 — ?????????❤️‍???????? ????? (@InChnadrakant) June 15, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about breaking her no-kissing policy

18 years ago Tamannaah said that she will not kiss on-screen. But this is something really different. And in Lust Stories 2 the actress will be seen kissing as well. When asked about the same, the actress shared that a lot of evolution has happened in the last couple of years thanks to the internet. And it's not like she is now trying to be famous or anything. Tamannaah says she does not want to hold back as an actor anymore. Also Read - Did Tamannaah Bhatia want Vijay Deverakonda opposite her in Lust Stories 2? Check out her reaction after she learned Vijay Varma was her co-star

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her relationship with Vijay Varma

In other news, Tamannaah confirmed dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma. Talking about Lust Stories and her scene in Jee Karda, recently, Netflix dropped a video in which the star cast of Lust Stories 2, that is Tamannaah, Vijay, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash, Tilottama Shome, Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi are seen responding to Lust Stories 2 offer. Interestingly, Tamannaah is seen avoiding kissing and offers other options and scenes instead. Coming back to her relationship, Tamannaah called Vijay her happy place. And on the other hand, Vijay also reached claiming he is happy.