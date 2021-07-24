Tandoor Twitter review: Fans praise Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani's sizzling chemistry and performances; call it 'a must-watch'

Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani starrer web-series Tandoor released yesterday on Ullu app. The show, which revolves around a murder mystery, has garnered positive reviews from the fans as they lauded the performances of the lead pair and praised their sizzling chemistry. Reportedly, the show depicts the shocking incident of 1995, where a politician murdered her wife on suspicion that she is having an extramarital affair with another person. Though the actress clarified that it is not based on true story and they have picked up a subject and created their own version. Here are some of the tweets...
Directed by Nivedita Basu, the web series also stars Amitriyaan in a key role. So, have you watched this show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
