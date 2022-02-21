and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be seen together in Netflix’s new film titled Thar. The movie also stars in the lead role, and Netflix has unveiled the stills of the film. Well, Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were supposed to team up for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic, but that film is yet to go on the floors. So, for the audience who were waiting to watch the father-son duo together in a film, Thar, is here. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in salt-pepper beard, Aamir Khan-Fatima Sana Shaikh's wedding photo and other fake pictures of stars that went VIRAL

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted the stills and wrote, "रेगिस्तान के रेत में दबे राज भी अब कानून के इन लंबे हाथों से नहीं बच पाएंगे 'थार' देखिएगा जरूर आ रहा है जल्द ही, नेटफ्लिक्स पर। #TharOnNetflix @HarshKapoor_ @fattysanashaikh @satishkaushik2 @thisIsMukti @akfcnetwork @rajsinghc @NetflixIndia."

Anil Kapoor's fans are excited for Thar. A fan tweeted, "Sir , I will definitely see , after such a long time I would see you...." Another one wrote, "Congratulations sir excited to see u again." One more fan tweeted, "Thanks AnilKapoor! Long time no see Jhaakkkaaaasssss boy!"

Thar is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and it's a thriller. With both the Kapoors coming together, the audience will surely have high expectations from the movie. Earlier, Anil had worked with Harsh in the movie AK Vs AK. Harsh had a cameo in it and had grabbed everyone's attention with his performance.

Thar was shot in 2021. Fatima had shared a picture from the sets on her birthday with Anil Kapoor last year. She had posted, “Working birthdays are always the best!!! Thank you for making it special! Bade zoro shoro se manaane ke liye.”