The real-life father-son duo, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, have worked together in AK vs AK in which the latter had a cameo. It was a Netflix original film, and now, the Kapoors have again teamed up for a Netflix original film titled Thar. The movie was announced a couple of months ago, and today, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix @HarshKapoor_ @fattysanashaikh @satishkaushik2 @thisIsMukti @akfcnetwork @rajsinghc @NetflixIndia.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor skip honeymoon? Brahmastra actor already back at work

Well, the trailer is decent and Thar looks like a dark, gritty, and intense film. Anil Kapoor steals the show in the trailer, and Harsh Varrdhan and Fatima also leave a mark. Netizens are loving the trailer, especially the reference dialogue in it. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V impresses LPGA pro Danielle Kang with his golf skills; fans say, 'Tae's so talented in everything' - view tweets

A netizen tweeted, “Sholay movie ke characters ka nam leke aap ne es movie ko 1 to ka 4 ker diya sir ji.” Another netizen wrote, “Awesome. Har Baar galti Gabbar ki nahi Thakur aur basanti ki bhi ho sakti hain. All the best, waiting for 6 May.” One more tweeted, “Wow … what a take on Sholay the final lines the way AK says it, the outstanding actor that he is… wow” Also Read - Communal violence in India: Dilip Kumar's old video about harmony goes viral amid clashes in Delhi, MP

Sholay movie ke characters ka nam leke aap ne es movie ko 1 to ka 4 ker diya sir ji.? — Krishna Bharti 'पीपीसी विशेषज्ञ' अमेज़न विशेषज्ञ (@kkbhartii) April 18, 2022

Awesome. Har Baar galti Gabbar ki nahi Thakur aur basanti ki bhi ho sakti hain?. All the best, waiting for 6 May. — Ramandeep Singh (@Ramanchemsparc) April 18, 2022

Wow … what a take on Sholay the final lines the way AK says it, the outstanding actor that he is… wow https://t.co/XaFyLxlfC7 — SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) April 18, 2022

The trailer has also grabbed ’s attention and the actor tweeted, “Looking awesome. All the best, bhaiya!!!” Even wrote, “Superb! Jai Ho!!

Looking awesome. All the best, bhaiya!!! — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) April 18, 2022

Thar is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, and it is produced by Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The dialogues of the movie are written by . The film is slated to release on 6th May 2022.