The Archies first look is out. 's daughter is going to share screen space with five other young actors including and Agastya. and announced the first look of the film today. The film is set in the 1960s. The movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in key roles. The Archies announcement video has music video by Ankur Tewari and the Islanders.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are gaga over the first look. A person also shared an adorable throwback of a young Shah Rukh Khan. Some said that they had seen Suhana Khan's short film where she did not have any dialogues but only expressed through her eyes. Fans feel that Suhana Khan will really arrive after this project. She will be the first from Shah Rukh Khan's family to enter the industry. Take a look at the Twitter reactions...

congratulations from here too Ma'am..

she done!

bt she have to go more nd more.. her skills r never stopped..

princess #SuhanaKhan is in the high one day in the world ?.. pic.twitter.com/vxa0IcictN — ????¡?? ?¡??? ?❤️??! (@RupNgh_dilse) May 14, 2022

Besties can't hold their excitement ... You deserve all the love #SuhanaKhan ?? pic.twitter.com/gvRrJ0eKhk — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) May 14, 2022

Best wishes to our baby girl who is spreading her wings and ready to fly ?❤ #SuhanaKhan ?❤ https://t.co/pJ7jVZZyHF — Sujata ? ??‍♀️? (@SujataKhadka07) May 14, 2022

Yess Gaurimaa... our little Princess did it ? The confidence she is facing the camera with is just ❤️‍?Can't hold my heart oh my god... being so emotional and proud even more ... Masha Allah ...She is made for the cameras, looks so natural and adorable just ?#SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/GYVOAsxcW8 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) May 14, 2022

Naturally gifted talent #Suhanakhan coming for the throne. Beware #AliaBhatt

After all their struggles,

This battle will be legendary. pic.twitter.com/D3ziNW8VHI — CR7 Era (@jonty_swag) May 14, 2022

Nothing like old school ❤️, few years ago the time when a Gem star starting shining ..& now the time for another beginning #Suhanakhan ? pic.twitter.com/T3m1ltBCfO — ⭐HeartCoreFan⭐ (@Captainanjan) May 14, 2022

The Archies is going to come out in 2023 on Netflix. Zoya Akhtar is directing it. Suhana Khan's besties Shanaya Kapoor, and mom have already given it a shout-out.