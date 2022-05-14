The Archies first look is out. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is going to share screen space with five other young actors including Khushi Kapoor and Agastya. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar announced the first look of the film today. The film is set in the 1960s. The movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in key roles. The Archies announcement video has music video by Ankur Tewari and the Islanders. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata on OTT: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's film digital rights sold to THIS platform
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are gaga over the first look. A person also shared an adorable throwback of a young Shah Rukh Khan. Some said that they had seen Suhana Khan's short film where she did not have any dialogues but only expressed through her eyes. Fans feel that Suhana Khan will really arrive after this project. She will be the first from Shah Rukh Khan's family to enter the industry. Take a look at the Twitter reactions...
The Archies is going to come out in 2023 on Netflix. Zoya Akhtar is directing it. Suhana Khan's besties Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and mom Gauri Khan have already given it a shout-out.
