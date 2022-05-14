The Archies first look is out. The film, which is produced by Tiger Baby Films in collaboration with Archie Comics and Graphic India will come out on Netflix. The show is set in the 1960s. It is a musical drama with an ensemble cast. The film stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, , , Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles. These seven young actors will reprise characters from the iconic Archie Comics. The announcement was made today with a quirky video. The music for the same has been composed by Ankur Tewari and the Islanders. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata Global Box Office: Mahesh Babu's film crosses the USD 1.5 million mark; will touch Rs 100-crore today

The film's first look is very eye-catching and refreshing. The actors and actresses seem to be in sync with the era. Netflix said that they matched the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era. As per Netflix, it is a, "A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. We can't wait to see the new kids on the block!"

Netflix India has been under criticism for run-of-the-mill content. The OTT giant is treading carefully as of now. The Archies comes from the stable of and . As we know, these two women are good story-tellers. Fans of are very kicked about the show as it marks the debut of Suhana Khan. 's grandson Agastya Nanda is also there along with Khushi Kapoor. Some years back, already gave a thumbs up to Suhana Khan saying that she had the skills to become an exceptional actress.