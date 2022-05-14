The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor take us back to the 60's in this tale of friendship; first look out

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor take us back to the 60s in the film which is made in collab with Archie Comics and Graphic. The 60s look is quite cute