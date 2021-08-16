The Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan has reached ghastly proportions, with the terrorist outfit having taken over all key areas of the country, having displaced the government, so much so that the President had to flee with his family, fearing for their lives, and the many of the indigenous populations are waiting in dread, recollecting the worst times of their lives during the previous Taliban regime in the country. In case you want to get a better grasp of how the Taliban had made people's lives a nightmare during their previous reign in Afghanistan, but lack the patience to go through hours of news articles or footages, and prefer a simpler method of comprehension, then these fives movies based on the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan should be right up your alley.

The Breadwinner

A perfect representation of what Taliban did to women in Afghanistan, told through the eyes of one young girl, as she does her level best to fend for her family. The fact that it's animated makes it all the more indelible.

Where to Watch: Netflix

and star in the arresting portrait of war-torn Afghanistan as they undertake a 48-hour journey though the country toward the border.

Where to Watch: Google Play / YouTube

Lone Survivor

stars in one of the best war movies made (we kid you not), based on a true story of a small team of US Navy Seals, sent on a mission to capture notorious Taliban leader Ahmad Shah, only to find themselves trapped on all sides and forced to fight for their survival.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The true story of a bunch of CIA operative on a decade-long manhunt across the terrains of Afghanistan and Pakistan and other treacherous warzones as they hunt and eventually oversee the execution of Osama Bin laden.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

12 Strong

Another true story, this one stars aka Thor in charge of a US Special Forces Unit, sent to battle the Taliban in Afghanistan in the immediate aftermath of the September 2011 attack.

Where to Watch: Netflix