The Emmy Awards 2021 were announced today, with several top shows edging out their close competitors for the coveted prizes. Regardless, if your favourite TV shows and web series won or not, there's no denying that all the nominations are worthy of making your binge-watch list. So, in case you're looking out to watch some of 2021 Emmy winners and nominees right now and wondering which OTT platforms they're available on, they worry not as we've got all the lowdown for you right here...

The Crown

All seasons of the multiple 2021 Emmy winner are available right now on Netflix.

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet's highly acclaimed police procedural that has won her the Emmy, can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Boys

The batshit crazy, subversive superhero web series did not win any Emmys this year, but you can rectify that by binge-watching it ASAP on Amazon Prime.

The Mandolrian

Similarly, Disney+ Hotstar's sci-fi masterpiece and the best Star Wars canon deserves copious love after being snubbed at the Emmy Awards 2021.

The Queen's Gambit

It's just one season being a miniseries, it has been praised by all who've watched it, and the Emmy panel also fawned over it, so if you haven't seen it till now, find out what all the fuss is about on Netflix.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

If you're in the mood for a unique reality show, then Netflix has again got the answer for you with another of its vicctors.

I May Destroy You

And if you're in the mood for something sensitive, deep and topical, then head over to the Disney Plus Hotstar to check out this winner.