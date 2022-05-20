will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X. She is currently shooting for the film in Darjeeling. There are some leaked pics from the sets that have emerged. We can see Kareena in work mode. She is also glowing in the pics. Actor Naisha Khanna, who is also a part of the film, had also shared pictures with Kareena on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, Naisha wrote, “Day 1. So happy to work with @kareenakapoorkhan Ma’am for my upcoming movie. #DevotionofSuspectX." Have a look: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear in public together, Helly Shah's day 2 look at Cannes 2022 wins hearts

Directed by , the film also stars and Vijay Varma. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena spoke about the film and said, "I'm very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons. This film will mark my streaming debut and it's my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew. The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Sujoy Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on."

Kareena is also promoting Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. It is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and will see Naga Chaitanya making his debut.