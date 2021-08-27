The Empire released today on Disney+ Hotstar today. The web series stars Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Imaad Shah, Rahul Dev and Aditya Seal. Created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, The Empire traces the course of Babur (Kunal Kapoor)'s ascendancy to power from his early days as a teenage Baadhsah and forgoing his kingdoms in the Fergana Valley to capturing back his birthright and eventually landing on the Indian frontier to conquer it. However, the show has fallen prey to online piracy. Yes, just hours after release, The Empire's episodes have leaked online on Tamilrockers and more torrent sites for free download. Also Read - The Empire web series review: Lavish sets, grand scale and an epic feel make Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea's show worth your time

These illegal websites also provide an option to watch The Empire online. The episodes are reportedly available on torrentz2, Yesmovies, Fmovies, TamilYogi, TamilGun and more. Well, even before having a successful opening, the team had faced a lot of issues with this piracy. Dino Morea plays Uzbek leader Muhammad Shaybani Khan in the series. In a statement, he spoke about his character and said, "This is the first time that I am playing a character like this. To play a character you have to understand his/her mindset and his world. So, when I heard the story for the first time, I thought it was an opportunity of a lifetime. It is a devious, cunning character with many shades. He believes you don’t inherit the throne but you have to earn it." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist season 5's new characters, Stand Up Shorts trailer is a laugh riot and more

Our reviewer, Russel D'silva gave the series 3 out of 5 stars for The Empire. He wrote, "The Empire looks better than all period web series that have preceded it on Indian platforms, but could've been even better. Thankfully, almost all the actors are on point and shoulder the Nikkhil Advani show during some of its stumbling moments while also glossing over Kunal Kapoor being miscast as Babur. All in all, worthy of a one-time watch if you're not a bigot who can't digest the fact that the Mughals contributed a lot toward Indian history and culture and their tyrannical ways were nothing more that a product of conquering, barbaric time, which Indian kings preceding them also meted out to their fellow state rulers." Also Read - What to Watch this Week: Tandav, Master, Red, Krack - this weekend offers you a variety of entertainment